Australian DJ and producer FISHER announces a long-term residency in an Ibiza.

Known globally for his remixes of Bob Marley’s “Jammin’”, Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, and Bob Sinclar’s “World Hold On”, the Gold Coast DJ is stepping things up.

[UNVRS], pronounced “Universe”, is the island’s newest hyperclub is lucky to nab the renowned party-starter for 17 weeks. The 2024 Best International DJ previously finished a notable three-year residency at Hï Ibiza.

Announced on social media, FISHER will spin driving sets at [UNVRS] every Thursday throughout summer, from Thursday, June 5th.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to kick off this new adventure at [UNVRS]. This venue is next-level, and you know I’m bringing nothing but pure energy, massive tunes, and absolute chaos every single Thursday. Let’s send it!” the DJ said.

FISHER has previously played at the LA’s Hollywood Boulevard in LA and New York’s Central Park in NYC. He’s also launched his own Out 2 Lunch Festival in Australia and TRIIP Festival in Malta.
His original productions include “Losing It” and “Atmosphere”, which both garnered hundreds of millions of streams and putting him on the global map. He was named in the Top Ten on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll and has not stopped pumping out songs since then.

“FISHER has been an essential member of our Ibiza family, and I’m beyond excited to embark on this new chapter together at [UNVRS], where his boundless energy and charisma will define an unforgettable season—there was never a doubt that he had to be on this journey from the very start.” – Yann Pissenem, Owner, Founder & CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment said.

