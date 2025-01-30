Australian DJ and producer FISHER announces a long-term residency in an Ibiza.

Known globally for his remixes of Bob Marley’s “Jammin’”, Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, and Bob Sinclar’s “World Hold On”, the Gold Coast DJ is stepping things up.

[UNVRS], pronounced “Universe”, is the island’s newest hyperclub is lucky to nab the renowned party-starter for 17 weeks. The 2024 Best International DJ previously finished a notable three-year residency at Hï Ibiza.

Announced on social media, FISHER will spin driving sets at [UNVRS] every Thursday throughout summer, from Thursday, June 5th.