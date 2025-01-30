Australian DJ and producer FISHER announces a long-term residency in an Ibiza.
Known globally for his remixes of Bob Marley’s “Jammin’”, Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, and Bob Sinclar’s “World Hold On”, the Gold Coast DJ is stepping things up.
[UNVRS], pronounced “Universe”, is the island’s newest hyperclub is lucky to nab the renowned party-starter for 17 weeks. The 2024 Best International DJ previously finished a notable three-year residency at Hï Ibiza.
Announced on social media, FISHER will spin driving sets at [UNVRS] every Thursday throughout summer, from Thursday, June 5th.
View this post on Instagram
He posted the above reel to his 2 million Instagram followers.
“FISHER has been an essential member of our Ibiza family, and I’m beyond excited to embark on this new chapter together at [UNVRS], where his boundless energy and charisma will define an unforgettable season—there was never a doubt that he had to be on this journey from the very start.” – Yann Pissenem, Owner, Founder & CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment said.