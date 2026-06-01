Australian DJ FISHER has scored a role in the upcoming Toy Story 5… no, we are not kidding.

The Gold Coast artist will voice the character of Garden Gnome in the Australian and New Zealand release of the Disney and Pixar film – “a member of a small but scrappy community of forgotten toys living in an abandoned backyard shed”.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of Toy Story 5,” FISHER said.

“This is a franchise that my family and I have loved for years — I can’t wait to watch it with my kids.”

The news comes just months after the first trailer for the latest instalment dropped. It picks up after the bittersweet ending of Toy Story 4, where Woody walked out on Bonnie’s toybox to explore life with Bo Peep. In this next chapter, we see him reuniting with Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang as they try to reclaim Bonnie’s imagination – now at risk of being swallowed up by a sleek new smart tablet called Lilypad.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz, joined by familiar voices like Joan Cusack (Jessie), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), and Tony Hale (Forky). Toy Story 5 opens exclusively in Australian and New Zealand cinemas on June 18, 2026.

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Meanwhile, FISHER was recently forced to cancel the 2026 edition of his OUT 2 LUNCH Festival due to the “severe pressures” of the current cost-of-living crisis.

The festival was scheduled to return in May with dates set in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Sydney, and Perth. Promoters have promised that it will return in 2027, with dates to be announced “in due course”.

“I’m really bummed at the moment at what is happening,” FISHER said in a statement at the time.

“And no one more than me would like to put on this show for you guys. We tried all angles but unfortunately we had to postpone due to the circumstances that were put before us.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ