Australian icon FISHER has enlisted Tones and I for his latest single, “Favour”.

The upbeat tech house song seamlessly fuses FISHER’s club energy with Tones and I’s pop sensibility. FISHER first teased it during his record-breaking headline shows at San Francisco’s Moscone Centre, where across two nights, 40,000 fans packed in. It was the largest solo headline dance event in the city’s history.

Listen to it below.

Known for his high-energy DJ sets, FISHER has won us all over with his acclaimed cuts “Losing It”, “You Little Beauty”, “Atmosphere”, and “Stay”. Then in February, he returned with a new single, “Rain”.

Driven by a rolling, high-energy groove and a hypnotic, repeating vocal hook, “Rain” leans into FISHER’s unmistakable ability to turn simplicity into pure impact. The reaffirming refrain lodges instantly, building momentum with each pass as the beat powers forward – primed for the festival stage.

“Favour”, among FISHER’s other recently releases, has dropped ahead of OUT 2 LUNCH – a festival curated by the dance icon himself. Created in partnership with Vodafone, it is returning in May with dates set in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Sydney, and Perth.

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Joining FISHER on the national run is a stacked lineup, including English electronic music duo Gorgon City, bass-heavy dance music master Skream, DJ and label boss Sarah Story, boundary-pushing electronic artist Azzecca, dancefloor favourite Little Fritter, and more. See here for details.

Following OUT 2 LUNCH, FISHER is poised for a headline set at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 23rd, before heading to Malta a week later for his own festival, TRIIP. Then, he will return to Ibiza for his residency at [UNVRS] from June to September.

Meanwhile, Tones and I emerged in 2019 and has since become a global phenomenon – thanks to her record-shattering hit “Dance Monkey”. The song went 20x Platinum in Australia, and is one of the most streamed singles of all time with over 12 billion streams. It awarded her multiple ARIAs and led her to back-to-back No. 1 albums.

Late last year, she dropped a collab with David Guetta and Teddy Swims, “Gone Gone Gone”, a soaring soul-pop tribute to the powerful pull of toxic love, driven by undeniable dance floor rhythms and clap-along gospel energy. Soon, she’ll embark on Lismore for Groovin the Moo’s 2026 comeback, joining Denzel Curry, Matt Corby, Ninajirachi, Dope Lemon, and more on a massive lineup.

FISHER and Tones and I’s “Favour” is out now.