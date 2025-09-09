Prolific New Jersey metal outfit Fit For An Autopsy are heading back to Australia in January 2026, bringing with them Florida crushers Bodysnatcher.

They will be joined on the road by Newcastle’s Volatile Ways and Human Warfare’s newest signing Pain Body, rounding out one of the heaviest lineups set to hit Australian stages in years.

The announcement lands alongside Fit For An Autopsy’s blistering new standalone single “It Comes For You”. Recorded at Graphic Nature Audio in Kinnelon, NJ with guitarist Will Putney behind the desk, the track charges out of the gate with unrelenting ferocity, combining the band’s early sound with the polished, high-calibre production that’s become their signature. The accompanying video, directed by Eric Richter at Channel 13 Productions, delivers an equally brutal visual assault.

“An aggressive offering from our camp felt like an appropriate response to the current climate of class disparity and political overreach,” Putney explains. “Sometimes I feel like we’re beating a dead horse over here but it’s important to consistently remind the listener to remain intolerant of such authoritarian rule. Believe it or not, but one day, it comes for you.”

When they arrive Down Under, Fit For An Autopsy will be touring in support of their seventh and most ambitious record The Nothing That Is (2024), a sprawling and intense collection that warns against humanity’s drift into dystopia. Before touching down in Australia, the band will first take on a massive 25-date trek with Killswitch Engage across Europe and the UK, as well as an appearance at Knotfest Mexico.

Joining them on the run is Bodysnatcher, who bring the devastating weight of their 2024 EP Vile Conduct — a masterclass in unrelenting brutality from one of Florida’s fiercest heavy acts. Newcastle’s Volatile Ways are also set to make their mark, fresh off breaking into the scene with their explosive brand of beatdown deathcore that has quickly put them on notice nationwide. Meanwhile, Pain Body, who announced themselves with their debut single “Hymns of Melancholy” earlier this year, will take the stage as Human Warfare’s newest signing, proving why they’re already being tipped as a serious new force in extreme music.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The tour kicks off at The Triffid in Brisbane on January 15th, before rolling through Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide, wrapping at Perth’s Froth and Fury Festival on January 24th (Volatile Ways and Pain Body will not appear at the festival date).

Fit For An Autopsy – Australia 2026 Tour Dates

Pre-sale Wednesday, September 10th at 9am AEST

General on-sale following Thursday, September 11th at 9am local time via humanwarfare.net

Thursday, January 15th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, January 16th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle

Saturday, January 17th

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Sunday, January 18th

The Basement, Canberra

Thursday, January 22nd

Max Watts, Melbourne

Friday, Janurary 23rd

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday, January 24th

Froth and Fury Festival, Perth*

*Volatile Ways and Pain Body not appearing in Perth