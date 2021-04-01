Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

After going down a demonic hell hole when he dropped ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and announced the release of Satan Shoes containing actual human blood, Lil Nas X has exchanged some rather lovely words with FKA Twigs following accusations he ripped off her music video.

Earlier this week, Andrew Thomas Huang, the director of FKA Twigs’ 2019 video for ‘Cellophane’, headed to social media to point out the similarities between ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Cellophane’. Huang also revealed that Lil Nas X reached out to him for the project.

Yesterday Lil Nas X took to his own Instagram account to clear the air and praise FKA Twigs’ work.

“I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang ! the “cellophane” visual is a masterpiece,” he began the post.

“I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close. Was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. You deserve so much more love and praise.”

Huang originally published posts comparing frame-by-frame stills from both music videos, highlighting distinct similarities between the pole dancing scenes — and pointed out that Lil Nas X hired the same pole choreographer as FKA Twigs, Kelly Yvonne.

But, the ‘Cellophane’ singer had nothing but love for Lil Nas X. FKA Twigs posted an image of him on her Instagram and encouraged fans to donate to Swarmhive, an organisation working to fight “criminalisation, supporting sex workers & engaging in solidarity across issues of justice.”

“Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!,” she captioned the post.

“I think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status.

“I want to thank @andrewthomashuang and @kelyvon for helping me create cellophane but also and most importantly i would like to thank sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible. i have been working with @swarmhive to help support this community and i know all donations to the swarm hardship fund will be welcome during this difficult time.”

So there you have it, while the homophobes of the world may not be be rolling out the red carpet for Lil Nas X just yet, he certainly has a pal in FKA Twigs.

Watch ‘Cellophane’ by FKA Twigs: