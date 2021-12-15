Flavor Flav suffered a near miss this week after he was almost crushed to death by a falling boulder.

As reported by TMZ, the rapper was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles alongside a canyon when a loose boulder fell onto his car, causing him to swerve off to the side of the road.

According to his representatives, it might have been a fatal incident had the large boulder hit Flav’s car just a few feet to the left. Thankfully, though, both he and his personal driver emerged completely unscathed with no physical injuries.

Flav was understandably in a reflective state after the accident. He told TMZ that “God is good” and that he “came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive.” His team later called AAA to pick up the completely destroyed car and Flav and his personal driver continued on their way.

It’s not the first serious car accident Flav’s been involved in. A decade ago, he again walked away with no injuries after crashing another car crashed into his in Las Vegas.

Flav has been having quite the end to the year. Earlier this month, the domestic battery charge against him was dropped after the rapper pleaded no contest to one count of coercion in Henderson Municipal Court. He was reportedly fined $640 and will avoid jail time.

That came after the Public Enemy star was arrested in Henderson, Nevada back in October. He “allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out her hand.” The alleged victim in question was identified as a women in a relationship with Flavor Flav and they had a minor child in common. He was arrested the following day.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.