Content Warning: This article about Flavor Flav discusses domestic battery. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

The domestic battery charge against Flavor Flav has been dropped according to new reports.

As per TMZ, the charge was dropped after the rapper pleaded no contest to one count of coercion in Henderson Municipal Court. He was reportedly fined $640 and will avoid jail time.

The Public Enemy star was arrested in Henderson, Nevada on October 4th on a misdemeanour charge of domestic battery. The rapper “allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out her hand.” The alleged victim in question was identified as a women in a relationship with Flavor Flav and they had a minor child in common. He was arrested the following day.

“Today the domestic violence charge against Mr. William Dayton (Flavor Flav) was dismissed,” Flavor Flav’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, told TMZ. “Mr. Dayton acknowledged the nonviolent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the court.”

His attorneys also revealed that their client is now focusing on getting sober: “Mr. Dayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety.”

Flavor Flav – whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. – has a history of arrests and convictions. He spent a month in jail back in 1991 for assaulting his girlfriend at the time. He also was jailed for three months for shooting at a neighbour two years later.

