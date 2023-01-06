Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers is selling his extravagant Australian holiday home that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The massive five-bedroom, three-bathroom property is set on half an acre and borders a National Park on one side and a beach on the other. The Congo, NSW house will go to auction at the property on the 11th of February at 10 am, and the rocker will attend.

To view the house listing, click here.

“Designed with the Californian Vibes that Michael Balzary (Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers) intentioned, this earthy beachside property has come to market, giving you the opportunity to own a music icons holiday hideaway,” the house listing reads.

It continues, “Situated in Congo on 2946sqm (approx. half an acre) of land and bordering National Park on one side and beach on the other, you will love spending your time, just relaxing in a spot that is virtually unknown except to the very very lucky few.

“The house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with attached pavilions that make it perfect for families and guests to enjoy their stay. Double garage, water views and a multi-purpose sports court as well as lots of room which makes this something you shouldn’t miss.”

Last July, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their upcoming Australian tour which begins at the end of this month.

The tour will celebrate the band’s second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, set for release on Friday, October 14th. It follows the release of Unlimited Love in April, which debuted at number one around the world, including in Australia and the U.K..

“Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed,” the band said about the two albums.

