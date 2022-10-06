Red Hot Chili Peppers have added two new shows to their already massive Australian tour due to overwhelming demand.

The iconic rockers will now play a second show at Sydney’s Accord Stadium on February 4th, followed by an additional show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 9th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14th at 11am in Sydney and 10am in Melbourne. The Live Nation presale begins on Wednesday, October 12th at 11am in Sydney and 10am in Melbourne.

Post Malone will provide ample support for the band on the upcoming tour. The rapper and singer recently released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, the record becoming his fourth top five charter in the U.S. in the process. Twelve Carat Toothache placed well around the world, including reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The tour will celebrate the band’s second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, set for release on Friday, October 14th. It follows the release of Unlimited Love in April, which debuted at number one around the world, including in Australia and the U.K..

“Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed,” the band said about the two albums.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Australian Tour

With Post Malone

Sunday, January 29th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 2nd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 4th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 7th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, February 9th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 12th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA