Mick Fleetwood has revealed that the man behind the reason why we have musical masterpieces such as ‘Dreams’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’ is none other than the late Peter Green himself.

Despite the namesake of the band, Fleetwood addresses that it wasn’t actually him that was responsible for assembling the famous four-piece.

“Peter Green was my dear friend and he formed Fleetwood Mac. A lot of people think that me and John [McVie, bass] did, but Peter Green put the band together.”

“And was my distinct pleasure and honor to be at his right-hand side when we formed the band, literally, and put the members together, which was John McVie and [guitarist] Jeremy Spencer, Peter Green and myself, which was the original 4-piece band.”

“I have huge regard for Peter, not only as a friend but to the fact that there wouldn’t be no Fleetwood Mac without him, period,” he shared during an appearance on Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown.

Though Green only lasted three years with the band and dipped out due to the guilt he racked up over the thought of earning too much money, he helped Fleetwood Mac become one of Britain’s leading acts during that time

Sadly, Green passed away in his sleep on July 25th, 2020 at 73 years of age. His former bandmate and friend, Fleetwood also spoke of his love for the guy and the legacy he created.

“Peter had no ego at all, which was part of the puzzle with me loving him so much and having so much regard for his musical, the power in the short time that he was really active. It’s really amazing how much of his work still resonates in the creative process.”

“I just completed a huge fantastic concert in London paying tribute to Peter Green. We had all sorts of incredible people coming and putting their penny’s worth in about their musical form of gratitude or inspiration, acknowledgment.”

“Their regards for Peter Green – from Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler… There were about 18 fantastic people that walked on that stage, all there to honor Peter Green, and we’ve made this incredible concert.”