Acclaimed Aussie electronic duo Flight Facilities have released their second single of the year, “Days of the Week”.

The track, which features Aramis of the US indie band Enumclaw, offers a humorous take on the lifestyle of an LA influencer, encapsulating a week filled with Erewhon smoothies, hikes at Runyon Canyon, and nights under disco lights.

“Days of the Week”, described by the duo as one of their “guiltiest pleasures,” originated from a spontaneous three-hour studio session with Aramis and has evolved into a vibrant ode to Los Angeles life, or “a modern day ode to Los Angeles and the people who make it shine,” as Flight Facilities say.

Hugo Gruzman and Jimmy Lyell might hail from Australia, but they certainly know what they’re talking about when it comes to LA living. The pair just wrapped up their North American tour, which included an appearance at Coachella and a special afterparty in the desert alongside Dom Dolla, SG Lewis, and Skream. Their return to Coachella marked a significant moment, having first debuted at the festival in 2014 and performed on the DoLAB stage the previous year.

Flight Facilities are back in their home country this weekend, though, for Gold Coast-based festival Out 2 Lunch, where they will perform alongside Fisher and Vintage Culture.

The accompanying music video for “Days of the Week”, co-directed by John C. Peterson and Hugo, features internet dance sensation Gilly The Answer. The video captures quintessential LA scenes, shot just days after Gilly The Answer reached out to the duo during Coachella (watch below).

The release of “Days of the Week” follows their previous 2024 single “Trouble”, which has already surpassed one million streams and includes a club-ready remix courtesy of Chloé Caillet.

Last year, the duo embarked on ‘The Decades Tour’, showcasing their extensive musical range by playing iconic tracks from the past 40 years across various venues in Australia.

Flight Facilities’ “Days of the Week” (ft. Enumclaw) is out now via Future Classic.