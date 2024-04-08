Perth’s music scene could be on the verge of a seismic shift with the proposal of a three-day DJ festival poised to rival international giants like Coachella and Glastonbury.

In the wake of Fred again..‘s electrifying performance on the Perth foreshore, Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has unveiled an ambitious vision for the city – a dance festival that could transform Langley Park into a pulsating hub of electronic beats and rhythmic lights.

The proposed festival comes as a response to the city’s craving for a signature event, one that could draw crowds on a grand scale. Zempilas’s plan, inspired by the 35,000-strong turnout for Fred Again’s show, aims to attract up to 100,000 attendees daily. This isn’t just about music; it’s about stamping Perth’s mark on the global festival map.

The Lord Mayor’s announcement isn’t just talk either – it’s backed by a vision of Perth as a destination capable of hosting a world-class event. “I’ve got no doubt we could get 100,000 people a day for three days at Langley Park,” Zempilas stated.

Speaking to The West Australian, Zempilas outlined a clear picture: a dance version of Coachella or Glastonbury but with a unique twist, focusing on DJs rather than big bands. This festival could be the permanent, recurring event that Perth has been searching for, locking in a date on the calendar that residents and visitors alike could anticipate year after year.

The proposal comes at a critical time for the music festival industry Down Under. Recent cancellations of major festivals like Splendour in the Grass have highlighted the challenges faced by event promoters, including the impact of cost of living pressures on ticket sales. Zempilas’s festival plan could be a timely solution, potentially bringing together the City of Perth and event promoters to create a new, resilient fixture in the festival circuit.

Zempilas is set to present his proposal to the council later this month.