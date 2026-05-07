As they prepare for their first headline shows in almost a decade, Flight of the Conchords have been playing some warmup shows in LA.

Before they take to the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Greek Theatre, the beloved New Zealand musical comedy duo played some spots at LA’s Largo this week, with the venue releasing footage of Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement performing their 2008 track, “Hiphopopotamus vs. Rhymenoceros”. Check it out below.

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Appearing on a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast during his recent Australia tour, McKenzie discussed how the reunion came to be.

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“There’s always offers simmering around, but we haven’t done anything for a while. But we had been jamming a little bit last year, just trying to write some new ideas and with no intention of booking a tour or anything, but just for fun,” he said.

“We’ve got a great booking agent, Nick, and he said, ‘Oh guys, there’s this offer. It’s in LA. What do you think?’ And it just sort of was the right type of gig for us. Like, it’s not too big… we’re not going on the road for six months. I think it was just one gig and then they added a second show. So we were committing to one gig. And so we were like, we can manage one gig!

Though there are currently no plans for the Conchords post the festival dates, McKenzie said there is a chance there will be more shows to follow, including Australia, which would be their first shows here in almost 15 years.