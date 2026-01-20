For the first time in eight years, Flight of the Conchords are getting the band back together.

The New Zealand comedy duo – made up of Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie – have been confirmed on the lineup for the Netflix is a Joke Festival in LA and are currently scheduled to perform one show at the Greek Theatre on Saturday, May 9th.

They join a lineup that includes a stack of major comedy acts including Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Nikki Glaser, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman and Jon Stewart.

The Greek Theatre show will be Flight of the Conchords’ first live show since they recorded their Live in London HBO special in 2018.

The news comes only a week after McKenzie announced a headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in support of his second studio album, Freak Out City, set for this March.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, McKenzie hinted the iconic comedy duo will be back after keeping busy on different projects in recent years — McKenzie with his own music and film work, and Clement with notable works like Wellington Paranormal and the Emmy-nominated What We Do in the Shadows.

“I think we sort of ran out of creative themes in terms of coming up with new ideas,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“In recent times when we do songwriting sessions, we’ve written like over 50 comedy songs, we come up with an idea and then we go, ‘Actually, it’s a lot like… we’ve already done this. It’s like another version of the same song.’

“I think we’ll do some more touring stuff. It’s really fun.”

BRET MCKENZIE 2026 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Friday, March 20th

Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, March 25th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, March 27th

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, April 2nd

Meow Nui, Wellington

Sunday, April 5th

The Hollywood, Auckland