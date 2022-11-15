Flume and longtime collaborator Jonathan Zawada are bringing a gallery exhibition and pop-up store to Sydney and Melbourne this month.

Titled ‘Bred 4 Luck’, the pair’s latest collaboration explores the world of Palaces, Flume’s third studio album.

While making the record, the producer and Zawada grew fascinated with the local wildlife in the Northern Rivers, where they both live.

Inspired by the natural beauty surrounding them, Flume eventually made Palaces, which was subsequently brought to visual life by Zawada.

The pop-up exhibition will showcase a series of artworks and objects from the Palaces world, including the cool technicolour motorbike from Flume’s music video for album track ‘Say Nothing’ (see below).

Limited-edition collaborative prints and merchandise items, all designed by Zawada, will be available at the pop-up exhibition. There will also be a special coffee table book produced by leading design house Semi Permanent.

Fans can find ‘Bred 4 Luck’ at the Eddy Multi-Space in Sydney from Friday, November 18th until Sunday, November 20th. The following week, the pop-up exhibition will arrive at Melbourne’s Sound Merch from Friday, November 25th until Sunday, November 27th.

The pop-up exhibition arrives as Flume is in the middle of his national album tour, which kicked off to a sold-out Perth crowd last week.

The tour will culminate with several Spilt Milk Festival appearances at the beginning of December. It will be his first shows in his home country since 2019.

He’s bringing along an impressive array of guests for the tour, including Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, and MAY-A. Tickets and further information can be found here.

He released Palaces earlier this year, with the album debuting atop the U.S. Billboard Top Dance/Electronics Albums Chart and also reaching number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Palaces earned Flume six nominations at the 2022 ARIA Awards, including for Best Solo Artist, with the winners set to be announced on Thursday, November 24th.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer.

‘Bred 4 Luck’

Friday, November 18th-Sunday, November 20th

The Eddy Multi-Space, Central Station, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 25th-Sunday, November 27th

Sound Merch, Collingwood, Melbourne, VIC