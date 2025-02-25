When a band takes the elevator to the top, fans clamour, awards are placed in their hands, famous, important people tend to move in close.

Fontaines D.C. is one of those bands, Andrea Arnold is one of those important people.

The Irish alternative rock act returns to Australia for a national tour that includes headline shows and festival spots, kicking off Thursday, February 27th at Perth Festival.

Arnold, the Academy Award-winning British filmmaker who helmed “American Honey,” “Fish Tank” and “Wasp”, won’t be joining them on the road, though she waves the flag as both a collaborator and a fan.

By cutting the music video for Fontaines D.C.’s “Bug”, using repurposed video shot for her latest film, “Bird”, Arnold can finally add “music video director” to his impressive CV.

The clip includes exclusive unseen footage from the film, which hit UK and US cinemas on November 8th, 2024 and has arrived in Australia after it was acquired by Mushroom Studios and The Reset Collective.

“I’ve been asked to do a bunch (of videos), and I’m always tempted because I just love music,” Arnold tells Tone Deaf over Zoom. “I’m always in the middle of doing a film, and I’m not very good at spreading myself too thin. I don’t take on loads of things.”

The planets, on this occasion, aligned. “Bug” just happens to be a central character in “Bird”, played by Barry Keoghan.

“I wouldn’t normally allow my film out of the confines of its universe,” she explains. “Once you’ve made the film, it exists in its own right and it needs to be left that way.”

Rules are meant to be smashed, and Arnold, having fallen in love with the band several years ago, was in the mood. “When I hear their songs, it feels like part of everything I understand. It felt completely natural to extend my little universe with them”.

Arnold is such a follower, she saw the band at Glastonbury Festival and squeezed her way into the front. When she asked for permission to use some of their works in “Bird”, the feeling was mutual.

The Dublin outfit’s music is featured prominently in “Bird”, and guitarist Carlos O’Connell makes a cameo in the film, which also stars Franz Rogowski and Nykiya

Across their career, the Irishmen have amassed three Grammy Award nominations, and four top 10s on the Official UK Albums Chart, including a No. 1 with 2022’s Skinty Fia. Their fourth and latest LP, 2024’s Romance, peaked at No. 2 in the UK, and No. 6 on the ARIA Chart.

Produced by Handsome Tours, part of TEG, Fontaines D.C.’s tour Down Under wraps March 10 at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore, then heads east to play Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 12th.

“They’re really great,” Arnold enthuses. “They’ve been touring for ages, they must be so tired. I do worry about them.”

Now, with a music video under her belt, will Arnold try her hand at rocking out? She’s dreamed about it. “I was never in a band, actually. It’s one of my regrets,” she remarks. “Never in a band, never a surfer.”

Fontaines D.C. 2025 Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Ticket information available via handsometours.com

Thursday, February 27th — Perth Festival

Saturday, March 1st — Brisbane Riverstage

Sunday, March 2nd — Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong

Thursday, March 6th — Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Saturday, March 8th– Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Sunday, March 9th — Golden Plains, Meredith

Monday, March 10th — Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Wednesday, March 12th — Spark Arena, Auckland