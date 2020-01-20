Irish band Fontaines D.C. have pulled out of their upcoming Australian tour. The announcement comes at the 11th hour as the band were due to join the Laneway festival tour, which kicks off next Monday in Auckland.

In better news, the band’s headline shows around the country have been pushed back to late April. The Sydney show has moved to the Metro and a second Melbourne date will take place at 170 Russell. There’s also a new show at Brisbane’s Triffid.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates go on sale at 10am on Thursday January 23. Tickets for the headline dates in January and February will be valid for the new shows or fully refundable for those who can no longer attend.

Fontaines D.C. emerged towards the end of 2018 boasting a passionate and poetic take on garage punk rock. The band, led by singer Grian Chatten, met at college and bonded over a love of poetry. Their debut album Dogrel arrived in early 2019. It reflects on the decaying opportunities for young people in modern Ireland.

The Guardian described it as “music that sounds like Dublin feels,” thanks to Chatten’s accented vocals and references to “specific areas, pubs and landmarks, plus a cast of characters who populate the songs.”

Watch: Fontaines D.C. – Big

It’s definitely punk and undeniably Irish, but it doesn’t sound a great deal like The Pogues. The Clash are a better analogue, but despite channeling early-era punk and post-punk, Dogrel sounds exceedingly contemporary.

Laneway is otherwise set to carry on as planned with The 1975, Charli XCX, Earl Sweatshirt, Stella Donnelly, JessB and loads more. See below for Fontaines D.C.’s new tour dates.

Fontaines D.C. Australian Tour

April 21, 2020

Metro Theatre, Sydney (venue upgraded)

April 23, 2020

The Triffid, Brisbane (new show added)

April 25, 2020

Corner Hotel, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

April 26, 2020

170 Russell, Melbourne (new show added)

