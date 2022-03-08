The Foo Fighters are returning to Australia and New Zealand for a stadium tour at the end of this year but one city isn’t happy about being left out.

Fresh off their historic Geelong concert last week, Dave Grohl and co. confirmed they’d be coming back to the country in November and December for their first headline tour of Australia and New Zealand since 2018.

Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington, and Auckland are the stops on the tour, with Adelaide missing out. That didn’t go down well with Foos’ fans in the city because they’ve been through this before: back in 2011, Adelaide was again left off the band’s tour but, after a successful petition was launched, Grohl insisted they’d never forget the city in the future.

That’s why another petition has been launched over a decade later to see if lightning can strike twice. Titled #OperationFoo2022, the petition on change.org already has 4,583 signatures, almost at its goal of 5,000.

As the petition makes clear, Adelaide has really backed the campaign, with The Advertiser, GlamAdelaide, and Ten News Adelaide all covering the petition.

“Use this hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok everywhere,” the petition implores. “Also tag our Instagram account @foofightersadelaide2022. If we keep signing and sharing this petition around it is possible for a date to be added I believe. It’s been done once we can do it again.”

If you care about South Australia getting in on the Foos’ fun, you can sign the petition here . The already confirmed Australia and New Zealand tour dates can be found below.

For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.

Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022

Wednesday, November 30th

With special guests The Chats + Teenage Joans

HBF Park, Perth, WA

On sale: Thursday, March 10th (2pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, December 4th

With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Thursday, March 10th (2pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, December 1oth

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Thursday, March 10th (5pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, December 12th

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

On sale: Thursday, March 10th (4pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, December 15th

With special guests Amyl and The Sniffers + Dick Move

Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ

On sale: Thursday, March 10th (1pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, December 17th

With special guests Amyl and The Sniffers + Dick Move

Western Springs Stadium, Auckland, NZ

On sale: Thursday, March 10th (12pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Frontier Members pre-sale runs 24 hours from Tuesday, March 8th, with full details available online.

General public on sale from Thursday, March 10th, with city-specific times available above.