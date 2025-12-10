Rock icons Foo Fighters have all but ruled out any hope for more shows to be announced during their trip to Australia next month.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday afternoon for the concert at Launceston’s UTAS Stadium on Saturday, January 24th, and it didn’t take long for all tickets to get snapped up.

And a new statement from frontman Dave Grohl suggests the one show is all that we’re getting.

“We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia,” he said this week.

“We have these little meetings where the band sits around at the studio with our team, and we think of fun stuff to do… We looked at the calendar and thought, ‘Let’s pop down for a gig’. We’ve been doing these sneaky surprise shows here in the States, having so much fun.

“To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours… we’ll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home. I’ve always loved Australia so much, we’ve been coming down a long time and it’s always felt like home.”

Foo Fighters will be joined at the Launceston show by Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and hometown trio, Spooky Eyes.

Foo Fighters recently released new single “Asking for a Friend”, the beginning of a new chapter with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, officially joined the band this year following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the devastating loss of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The Australian show will be Foo Fighters’ first visit to the country since 2023, which was their first without Hawkins.

“Clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, this 2023 version of a Foos live show was ferocious, fun, and close to flawless,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a review of their Melbourne show.

“It’s something which would have seemed unfathomable after such a year of heartache and loss for Grohl and his bandmates. But it served as a testament to how amazingly well the Foo Fighters have regrouped, the magic they can still create live, and proved they have all the passion and pieces in place to continue dominating this environment for years to come.