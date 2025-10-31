Foo Fighters have dropped a live video from their Amazon Music Live performance this week.

Recorded in LA on October 30th, the US legends performed an 11-song set, including fan favourite track, “All My Life”. Check it out below.

The new clip comes as the Foo Fighters embark on a new chapter with drummer Ilan Rubin, a US stadium tour for 2026 and brand new music, including latest single, “Asking for a Friend”.

Frontman Dave Grohl described the new track as “a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear”. He added that it represents “one of many songs to come,” suggesting additional new material may follow.

Grohl recently reflected on the band’s recent return to live performance, stating: “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.”

Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, officially joined the band this summer following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the devastating loss of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Grohl took a moment during the band’s first show of 2025 in September to formally introduce Rubin to the audience, declaring: “I finally get the opportunity to say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…’ The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now. It’s official. You can stamp the passport.”

The US stadium tour kicks off on August 4th at Rogers Stadium in Toronto and concludes on September 26th in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Queens of the Stone Age will serve as the opening act, reuniting Grohl with longtime friend Josh Homme.

At the time of writing, no Australia or New Zealand tour dates have been announced.