Foo Fighters have unveiled their return to major touring with an extensive 2026 US stadium run, alongside the release of their new single “Asking for a Friend”.

The announcement marks the band’s most significant touring commitment since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The stadium tour kicks off on August 4th at Rogers Stadium in Toronto and concludes on September 26th in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Queens of the Stone Age will serve as the opening act, reuniting Dave Grohl with longtime friend Josh Homme.

At the time of writing, no Australia or New Zealand tour dates have been announced.

Grohl reflected on the band’s recent return to live performance, stating: “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.”

The frontman emphasised the band’s renewed energy following their quiet return to active duty in September with a series of intimate club shows across the US.

These smaller performances served as a testing ground for new drummer Ilan Rubin, who replaced Josh Freese earlier this year. Freese was unexpectedly dismissed in May without explanation. “I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry – just a bit shocked and disappointed,” Freese commented on his departure.

The drumming situation created an unusual chain reaction when Nine Inch Nails hired Freese to replace Rubin, completing what became an unprecedented band swap.

Rubin’s integration with Foo Fighters continued through recent performances in Asia, building towards the major stadium announcement. Grohl praised the drummer’s contribution, describing the experience of “reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums.”

The new single “Asking for a Friend” accompanies the tour announcement, with Grohl describing it as “a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear”. He added that it represents “one of many songs to come,” suggesting additional new material may follow.