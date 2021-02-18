Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Foo Fighters may be known for the rock sound, but they’ve briefly traded it for some disco with a great little Bee Gees cover.

The band are basking in the afterglow of their newly-released 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, which was not only a long time coming for the Foos due to the pandemic but also perhaps the biggest departure in terms of sound as there’s a prevalent disco vibe throughout the whole record.

Case in point: the song ‘Cloudspotter‘ is a thumping rock song but there’s a disco undercurrent flowing through it.

So it makes perfect sense for the Foo Fighters to go all in on the disco stuff by covering Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever classic ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

Appearing on Jo Wiley’s BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session to plug Medicine At Midnight, the Foos performed a series of cuts off their new album before taking a left turn with their ‘You Should Be Dancing’ cover.

We’re all used to Dave Grohl’s hard hitting vocals at this point so it’s a bit strange – in a good way – to hear him dip into his falsetto range for once.

If hitting those high notes was a surprise to us, it definitely was a surprise to him.

Chatting about how this cover came about, Grohl says “we’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​‘Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’”

“And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

He continued, “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

If you want to check out Foo Fighters’ entire 23-minute session on BBC Radio 2, it’s right here in its full glory.