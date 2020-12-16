Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

ICYMI (you didn’t), Christmas is rapidly approaching and Foo fighters are determined to remind us by releasing a cover of Chuck Berry’s Christmas classic ‘Run Rudolph Run’. The Chrissy present was gifted to us as a part of Amazon Music Holiday Plays final instalment, a streamed concert from the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

In Foo Fighter’s typical style, the cover ramps up the energy of the original Xmas jingle thanks to Dave Grohl’s signature raw vocals teamed with scorching riffs and some epic drumming. Check out the tune that will be sure to rack up plenty of streams this holiday season below.

It’s no secret that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been taking the holiday season very seriously this year, he teamed up with The Bird and the Bee to cover The Little Drummer Boy in October.

Not one to play favourites, Grohl isn’t just concentrating on bringing us some Christmas joy, he’s spreading the love all through the American holiday season. The rocker teamed up with Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin with a mission to cover record eight songs by eight Jewish artists over Hanukkah (despite not being Jewish himself).

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah,” Grohl said. “By recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah.”

So far we’ve had the honour of hearing the Foo Fighter’s frontman rock out to the following tunes:

Night 1: Beastie Boys – Sabotage

Night 2: Drake – Hotline Bling

Night 3: Mountain – ‘Mississippi Queen’

Night 4: Peaches – ‘Fuck the Pain Away’

Night 5″ Bob Dylan – ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’

Night 6: ‘Elastica – Connection’

We’re looking forward to seeing what’s to come for the next two nights (and what else Grohl will throw our way before the 25th!) but for now, we’ll leave you with Dave Grohl X Peaches.