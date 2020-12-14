Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl has tried his hand at covering Peaches perennial anthem ‘Fuck The Pain Away.’

Over the eight days of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have set out to cover eight songs for each evening of the holiday.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” the Foo Fighters frontman explained up on the series announcement last week.

The proceedings kicked off on Thursday night with a searing rendition of Beastie Boys’ 1994 Ill Communication cut, ‘Sabotage’, which was followed by a take on Drake’s 2015 track ‘Hotling Bling,” they then cracked off a phenomenal cover of Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’.

They’ve now dropped the latest cover of the series and bloody hell, it’s an ambitious one. Grohl and Kurstin have tried their hand at Peaches timeless, horny classic ‘Fuck The Pain Away.’

“Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada,” Foo Fighters captioned the cover. “Tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess… who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s Peaches!”

It’s despicably fun and chaotically silly. Check it out below.

Check out Dave Grohl covering ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ by Peaches:

Dave Grohl and co have been keeping busy recently. Last month, Foo Fighters dropped their first new music since 2017’s Concrete and Gold, with funky new single ‘Shame Shame’. The track is taken off the band’s forthcoming new record, Medicine at Midnight, set to drop in February.