It seems like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has taken a subtle swipe at Taylor Swift.

The Foos and Swift were both playing in London this weekend, which Grohl alluded to during his band’s set.

Just before performing “Statues” on Saturday night at London Stadium, Grohl told the crowd that Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ was taking place at the nearby Wembley Stadium, which prompted a round of boos from those watching.

That led Grohl to respond, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

He wasn’t done there.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,'” he continued. “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.”

We hope Grohl is ready to feel that aforementioned “wrath” of the pop superstar and her notoriously fervent fanbase.

It should be noted that Grohl has spoken positively of Swift in the past, including praising her for real;amiming her back catalogue through her famous re-recordings of her albums. But one thing Grohl and the Foos value more than most other things is the thrill of proper live music.

As per Consequence of Sound, some fans have speculated that Grohl’s surprise jibe could be tied to the social media attacks his daughter, Violet, recently suffered from Swifties after she criticised Swift for flying private around the world.

You can watch Grohl’s London Stadium moment below.

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

In ‘Eras Tour’ news, Swift recently confirmed that her globetrotting tour would be coming to an end at the end of the year.

During her performance in Liverpool, England, which was the 100th show of her current tour, she confirmed that there won’t be any additional dates on ‘The Eras Tour’ heading into 2024.