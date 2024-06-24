Taylor Swift has seemingly clapped back at Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The Foos and Swift were both playing in London last weekend, when Grohl alluded to his ‘rival’ during his band’s set.

Grohl told the crowd that Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ was taking place at the nearby Wembley Stadium, which prompted a round of boos from those watching.

That led Grohl to respond, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,'” he continued. “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.”

Many noted that Grohl has spoken positively of Swift in the past, including praising her for re-recording her back catalogue through her famous re-recordings of her albums.

As per Consequence of Sound, some fans speculated that Grohl’s surprise jibe was tied to the social media attacks his daughter, Violet, recently suffered from Swift’s fanbase after she criticised the pop superstar for flying private around the world.

Swift then seemed to indirectly address Grohl’s comments at her third Wembley Stadium show.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously; we will never forget it,” she told the crowd.

You can watch Swift’s speech below.

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶 "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

In ‘Eras Tour’ news, Swift recently confirmed that her globetrotting tour would be coming to an end at the end of the year.

During her performance in Liverpool, England, which was the 100th show of her current tour, she confirmed that there won’t be any additional dates on ‘The Eras Tour’ heading into 2024.