Dave Grohl has brought many famous faces on stage with Foo Fighters over the years, but his recent surprise guest might just be the most special of all – his daughter, Violet.

After Papa Grohl lead the Chicago Lollapalooza crowd in a ‘Happy Birthday’ singalong for his youngest daughter, Ophelia, he then invited his eldest, 15-year-old Violet, to join Foo Fighters on stage for a cover of ‘Nausea’ by LA punk outfit, X.

“If you stick around long enough, maybe your daughter will join your band, too,” Grohl began.

“So since my daughter Violet Grohl is now in the Foo Fighters, we thought, ‘Why don’t we come out and sing a song for Lollapalooza tonight?’”

Dave went on to describe Violet as “the most bad-ass person I know in my life,” and boasted that “she likes to listen to the punk rock music that I like to listen to.”

Back in April, Violet performed the song on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, backed by her dad, his ex-Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, producer Greg Kurstin, and Mr. Bungle drummer Dave Lombardo.

The group recorded the song for Grohl’s documentary, What Drives Us.

The Foo Fighters frontman has previously spoken of her daughter’s passion for music, telling the Sunday Times Culture that Violet is keen to make a shoegaze album.

“I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’” Grohl said at the time of the interview.

“And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’

“I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’,” he said, admitting that his “next reaction” was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?’”

Grohl went on to name some of Violet’s musical inspirations, explaining that she’s currently in a “deep [David] Bowie phase”.

“I’m not talking about Eighties Bowie or Nineties Bowie — she hasn’t even got to Berlin. All she does is listen to live bootlegs of the ‘Station to Station’ tour,” he said.

Check out Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza 2021: