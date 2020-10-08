Over the course of 2020 Foo Fighters have been celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark self-titled debut album.

The band were supposed to commemorate the milestone by hitting the road on a tour honouring the anniversary. Unfortunately, like many of us, they were cucked by coronavirus.

A global pandemic has not dampened their celebratory spirits. Foo Fighters have announced a brand-new digital zine, People of Rock and Roll. The zine features hundreds of fan testimonials, on what the Fooeys mean to them. It’s really heartwarming stuff. The greatest part though? you can add your own story.

Whilst we’re all collectively missing live music with every fibre of our being, it’s nice to take a moment to reflect on why it means so god damn much to us. If you have a Foo Fighters memory, story, or just want to wax lyrical about your undying devotion to the church of Dave Grohl, you can submit your own story here.

In other news, Dave Grohl recently sat down with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson for the Sky Arts documentary Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl. The conversation saw the Foo Fighters frontman admit that following every tour the rock titans embark on, he says he wants to quit the band.

“It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where I’ve been on the road for a year and a half, I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again. I’m going to take two years off’,” Grohl admitted. “And all my friends look at me and say, ‘Bullshit. There’s no way.”

“And after a month and a half I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record’. Every time.”

Check out ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters: