Think you’re the biggest Foo Fighters fan? Nashville based drummer Greg Barton might give you a run for your money.

Barton recently showcased his talent and love for the band by playing every Foo Fighters song on the drums in one sitting to raise money for charity. This past Friday, he completed the challenge. After playing 128 songs over nine hours, he emerged triumphant, raising more than $7,500 for the Cancer Research Institute.

“Couldn’t be happier with how it turned out… So grateful for the incredible people I got to work with to make this a reality,” shared Barton.

“Not only did we smash our fundraising goal, but I made it the distance and had an absolute blast along the way,” Barton wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making this one of the best days ever. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. You can see my left hand completely cramp up at song 57 and I truly thought I might DNF… I think pure adrenaline carried me through the last three albums.”

Barton took on this challenge in honour of his grandmother, who is battling cancer, and as a tribute to Foo Fighters’ late, great drummer, Taylor Hawkins.