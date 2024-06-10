Drummer Plays Every Foo Fighters Song in One Sitting for Charity
It took Nashville based drummer Greg Barton over nine hours to complete the Foo Fighters songbook for a great cause
Image: Greg Barton/YouTube
Sarah Downs
|
Think you’re the biggest Foo Fighters fan? Nashville based drummer Greg Barton might give you a run for your money.
Barton recently showcased his talent and love for the band by playing every Foo Fighters song on the drums in one sitting to raise money for charity. This past Friday, he completed the challenge. After playing 128 songs over nine hours, he emerged triumphant, raising more than $7,500 for the Cancer Research Institute.
“Couldn’t be happier with how it turned out… So grateful for the incredible people I got to work with to make this a reality,” shared Barton.
“Not only did we smash our fundraising goal, but I made it the distance and had an absolute blast along the way,” Barton wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making this one of the best days ever. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. You can see my left hand completely cramp up at song 57 and I truly thought I might DNF… I think pure adrenaline carried me through the last three albums.”
Barton took on this challenge in honour of his grandmother, who is battling cancer, and as a tribute to Foo Fighters’ late, great drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
In an eloquent monologue added to the YouTube video of the set, Barton explained why he chose the Foo Fighters for this task:: “Some of the first songs I ever learned were Foo Fighters songs. There’s something about finding songs during challenging times in your life that kind of bonds you to them,” he said. “And even though my influences are all over the map now, I still find myself coming back to their music.”
He went on to share a memory of meeting the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2019 before a show in Philadelphia, and how the news of his passing was unbelievable: “What a huge loss for the drumming community.”
Love Classic Rock?
Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Barton also opened up about a difficult period when he couldn’t play for three years due to a wrist injury that ultimately required surgery. He feared he would never play the drums again.
“I hope this inspires you to never give up on your passion and seek help when you need it, because emotional vulnerability and inner strength go hand-in-hand,” he said.
You can watch a full replay of Barton’s epic drum session on his YouTube channel (watch below). His fundraising link remains live as well.