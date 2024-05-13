Foo Fighters delivered a memorable performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida this weekend, complete with a surprise guest appearance by Wolfgang Van Halen.

The band’s set included a medley of hits from Beastie Boys, Ramones, and Nine Inch Nails, but the highlight of the evening was an unexpected prank orchestrated during their headline slot.

Frontman Dave Grohl, always one up for some hijinks, playfully lamented to the audience about never getting to perform a solo. Seizing the moment on the final night of their spring US tour, Grohl announced he would take a stab at a guitar solo, specifically choosing the iconic Van Halen instrumental, “Eruption”. As Grohl appeared to master the solo, the crowd was in for a shock as the song kept playing while Grohl raised his arms in the air.

It was at that point the big screens revealed Wolfgang Van Halen secretly playing offstage.

“Dude, I told you to keep that cool, Wolfie! What the fuck you doin’ right now?” shouted Grohl, before adding, “Everybody, give it up for Wolfgang Van Halen.”

The prank unfolded further as Wolfgang continued with a guitar solo from another Van Halen classic, “Hot for Teacher”, which Grohl claimed was unplanned. Foo Fighters then transitioned into their own hit, “My Hero”, dedicating the performance to Wolfgang and his late father, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

“Since Wolfie fuckin’ took all that time to pull off that joke with us, I’m gonna dedicate this one to him. Let’s sing this one for him, and let’s sing this one for his fuckin’ dad too,” Grohl said.

The Welcome to Rockville set marked the end of Foo Fighters’ current tour, but fans won’t have to wait long to see them again. They’ll embark on a UK and European tour in June and July, followed by a US stadium tour starting on July 17th at City Field in Queens, New York.

Wolfgang Van Halen is not slowing down either. After launching his headlining US spring tour with Mammoth WVH, he is set to support acts like Metallica and Creed, in addition to joining the Foo Fighters for select dates.