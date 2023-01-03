Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will be making a comeback following the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band made the announcement in a tweet that paid tribute to the late drummer and said that the band will be “going forward”.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together,” the tweet began.

It continued, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room on 25th March 2022. The Foo Fighters were in the middle of their South American tour at the time of Hawkins’ passing, with the band set to perform in Bogota, Colombia. Toxicology reports have that the 50-year-old had at least 10 different substances in his body including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

Foo Fighters have only played together twice since Hawkin’s passing – at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 27th in Inglewood, California and on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London.

In London, Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane, filled in for his father during Foo Fighters’ penultimate performance of the six-hour event – a powerful rendition of ‘My Hero’.

Dave Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet sang lead on covers of Jeff Buckley’s ‘Last Goodbye’ and ‘Grace’ with the backing of her father, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner.

