Shane Hawkins, the teenage son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, paid tribute to his father during a July 4th weekend block party.

Several TikTok videos of the moment have been doing the rounds online, showing bits of Shane’s impressive drumming during a performance of the Foo Fighters classic ‘My Hero’. The 1998 hit is widely believed to be about Dave Grohl’s former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain.

Shane joined local Laguna Beach band The Alive for the block party tribute, with the group performing on the rooftop of a garage as fans started a mosh pit underneath. As the ‘My Hero’ cover was dedicated to Hawkins, one of the TokTok clips noted there was “not a dry eye in the crowd.”

The Alive also shared the footage on their Instagram. “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in,” they captioned the post. The Alive had previously played with Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal, while Shane had also performed alongside his father during one of that band’s concert several years ago.

It’s not the first emotional cover of ‘My Hero’ and it certainly won’t be the last. Back in May, over 1,000 musicians gathered in France to pay tribute to the late drummer with a mammoth rendition of the track. The ‘My Hero’ performance was part of the latest Rockin’ 1000 show, and featured musicians from 25 different countries.

A drum circle was also held in his hometown of Laguna Beach to honour the Foo Fighters icon. “He was just the most genuine, positive, respectful person you could imagine,” one of his old high school friends, James Pribram, said (as per The Orange County Register). “He was very down to Earth. There was nothing about him that said rock star.”

Hawkins died in March at the age of 50. Two special tribute concerts are scheduled to take place in London and Los Angeles later this year.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.