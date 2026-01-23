For decades, the rider – a list of requests sent to a venue before a gig – has been a band’s way of setting the terms. Ahead of Foo Fighters’ sold-out Launceston show, Tasmania has turned that tradition inside out.

Shared on social media on Thursday (January 22nd), the official Tasmania social accounts created a “rider proposal” for the Foo Fighters, complete with beverage and food options, as well as after show catering.

Riders were originally designed as practical parts of contracts – spelling out technical requirements, catering and security – but quickly became a playground for excess and mischief. Van Halen’s infamous demand for a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones removed became legend, later revealed as a safety test to make sure venues had actually read the contract.

Over the years, riders have ranged from Prince’s insistence on specific lighting and scents, to Beyoncé’s exacting catering standards, to Iggy Pop requesting a life-size cardboard cutout of himself.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Tasmania (@tasmania)

The show at UTAS Stadium is a big deal by any measure. It’s the Foo Fighters only Australian date currently on the books, their first Australian show since 2023, and one of the largest live music events the state has ever hosted. Tickets sold out almost instantly.

“We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia,” Dave Grohl said when the show was announced. “To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours… we’ll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home. I’ve always loved Australia so much, we’ve been coming down a long time and it’s always felt like home.”

Foo Fighters will be joined at the Launceston show by Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and hometown trio, Spooky Eyes.

You can find everything you need to know about Saturday night’s show here.