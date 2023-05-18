Foo Fighters have shared another song since the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

Titled “Under You”, the song is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album, But Here We Are, which will be their first record released without their late drummer.

A sense of grief is understandably difficult to escape in “Under You”. “Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes / This is how I’ll always picture you,” Dave Grohl sings on one verse; “There are days I can’t remember / There are days that last forever / Someday I’ll come out from under you / Out from under you,” he cries in the chorus, confirming the overwhelming presence of Hawkins’ memory.

“Under You” is the follow-up to “Rescued”, released by the Foo Fighters last month when they initially announced their forthcoming album.

The 10-strong collection was co-produced by the band alongside Greg Kurstin, the producer of the band’s last album, 2021’s Medicine at Midnight. As it stands, it’s unclear who Grohl and co. have recruited to replace Hawkins on drums on the album (and for their upcoming tour).

Foo Fighters have also announced a special livestream event, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concert. Filmed at the band’s 606 Studios, the event will feature live performances, behind-the-scenes footage, and other surprises. The livestream will premiere on the band’s official website on May 21st at 3pm ET (May 22nd at 7am AEST). On-demand viewings will then become available through the following day.

May 24th is also the official first day of the Foo Fighters’ 2023 touring schedule, with a series of festival appearances confirmed for Riot Fest, Austin City Limits Fest, Ohana Fest and more.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Foo Fighters’ “Under You” is out now. But Here We Are is out June 2nd (pre-save/pre-order here).

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.

Check out “Under You” by Foo Fighters: