Before fans got too excited about the prospect, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has refuted a report that he’s set to join the Foo Fighters.

Dave Grohl and co. have been searching for a new drummer for their forthcoming tour following the tragic death of the late, great Taylor Hawkins last year.

Earlier this month, The Sun published a report that Cameron was set to join the Foo Fighters on drums for the tour. It made a little sense: the Pearl Jam musician was a close friend of Hawkins and even performed the Foos song ‘Low’ with the remaining band members at Hawkins’ tribute concert in Los Angeles last year.

However, Cameron has quickly moved to quash the report. “FYI the internet rumours are false. I haven’t joined the Foos,” he wrote in an Instagram Story posted over the weekend, accompanied by a heart emoji.

For their part, the Foo Fighters haven’t commented publicly on who will become their new touring drummer. The alternative rock icons are set to hit the road in late May.

After Hawkins’ passing, there had even been suggestions that the Foos would no longer perform or tour together, but they finally broke their silence in a New Year’s Eve social media post.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” they said at the time. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Cameron’s Instagram Story actually came on the one-year anniversary of Hawkins’ passing. The drumming legend passed away in Bogoto, Columbia, on March 25th, 2022, at the age of 50.

