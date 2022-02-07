Never mind the Super Bowl, this weekend’s all about Foo Fighters rocking the metaverse for the very first time.

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has hired Dave Grohl and co. to play a special livestream concert on Sunday, February 13th, immediately following the conclusion of this year’s Super Bowl contest between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The concert will air for free on Facebook and Instagram, while Meta will also present it in a 180 degree virtual reality concert in Horizon Venues, the company’s social VR app.

Famed music video director Mark Romanek – some of his notable productions include ‘Hurt’ by Johnny Cash, ‘Criminal’ by Fiona Apple, and ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift – will helm the concert. And to add to the intrigue, FF are expected to perform some rarely-played material, including a song the band hasn’t played in public before.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries. We’ve pretty much done it all,” Grohl shared in a statement. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience, where everyone has the best seats in the house thanks to the most badass VR tech… until now. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

Catch the Foo Fighters livestream concert on Sunday February 13th at 8pm PT, or Monday, February 14th at 3pm AEDT. It will be entirely free to view, with no ad interruptions. The concert will be available via Horizon Venues, on the official Foo Fighters Facebook page, the Meta Quest Facebook page, and on the official Foo Fighters Instagram.

For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.

Love Foo Fighters? Get the latest Foo Fighters news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out a guide to the metaverse: