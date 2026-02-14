Foo Fighters have offered fans the first taste of their upcoming 12th album through an interactive website update that transforms their homepage into a virtual superfan’s bedroom.

The band unveiled digital posters this week that, when clicked, reveal audio snippets of unreleased material.

The website redesign follows Dave Grohl’s recent tease during their Tasmania show that the band had completed recording new music.

“We might have a whole new record of fucking songs that we just finished the other day,” Grohl told the crowd.

Each poster triggers a different musical excerpt when activated. Clicking the image of Grohl on the left produces his voice screaming “Do I? Do I? Do I? Do I?” over distorted guitar work. The full-band photograph features a staticky guitar line accompanied by melodic vocals, whilst the studio shot delivers remarkably similar audio elements.

Another poster captures Grohl repeating “Turn the cameras on” as the music builds to a crescendo. The image of new drummer Ilan Rubin pairs jangling guitar tones with aggressive snare work. Four additional posters await discovery by visitors to the site.

The teases are the first new material since the release of But Here We Are in 2023. The upcoming album will mark Rubin’s first recording with Foo Fighters following his recruitment from Nine Inch Nails two months after Josh Freese’s departure from the band.

Freese recently addressed his brief tenure with the group in an interview with Modern Drummer. “I enjoyed being around those guys,” he explained. “They were generous and good to me… and that’s what makes the whole thing even more of a mystery. I think I’m a pretty good read on people, and I did not see that coming. One day it was nothing but laughs, we’re on stage and Dave’s looking at me every night like, ‘You’re killing it, dude!!!’ And then it was just — over.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are tipped to announce a headline tour of Australia very soon. Foo Fighters shared a video on social media this week with the caption “HERE WE GO AGAIN” scattered throughout. That same video has since been shared by the legendary rock band’s local tour promoters, Frontier Touring, with a link to a waitlist.