Just weeks after their one-off show in Tasmania, Foo Fighters are rumoured to announce a headline tour of the country very soon.

Foo Fighters shared a video on social media this week with the caption “HERE WE GO AGAIN” scattered throughout. That same video has since been shared by the legendary rock band’s local tour promoters, Frontier Touring, with a link to a waitlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring)

Meanwhile, 3AW sports reporter Jon Anderson shared on air this week that he has received a tip “from somebody who gets reasonable mail about these things” that the Fooeys could be set to play the coveted AFL pre-game grand final spot in September at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The rumours come after Grohl promised that the band would return to Tasmania — or perhaps Australia as a whole — during the Launceston show last month.

“This won’t be the last time you see us,” Grohl said on stage. “We’ll be back here sooner than you think… and it’s before my next birthday.”

The rock icon’s birthday is January 14th.

“And we might have a whole new record of fucking songs that we just finished the other day,” he added.

Foo Fighters last released an album in 2023 when But Here We Are topped charts around the world, including in Australia and New Zealand.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the show a four-star rating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

It’s clear the band love Australia — they’ve been here so many times over the years — and during ‘Best of You’, they admit to being captivated by Tasmania,” the review reads.

“I hope that every fucking rock and roll band watches this on the internet tomorrow and looks at this place and says, ‘Next time we come all the way down there, we should play this fucking place too,’” declares Grohl. “This is a righteous fucking gig that we’ve got going on.”

Read the full review here.