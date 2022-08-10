Smooth, sweet and sophisticated, if you don’t already have Forest Claudette added to your daily playlist, you should probably rectify that immediately.

Though relatively new to the music scene, the talent that shines through his debut single ‘Creaming Soda’ is impossible to miss. And, the Australian-American RnB musician has followed it up with a heartbreaking, yet invigorating second track, ‘Gone Without a Trace’.

Claudette revealed that his new track is actually based on a true story. “I wrote it after a relationship ended when I was heartbroken,” he says. “Having so long to reflect on the song was interesting and I think that helped shape it into what you hear now. We got to focus on how it left us feeling, and the nuances of the experience.”

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Gone Without a Trace’ we caught up with Forest Claudette as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Listen to Gone Without a Track by Forest Claudette here:

How did your artist name come about?

I’ve had to change my name a few times – the most recent being in 2020. I’ve always liked the idea of my name meaning something, but previously names had just come to me (which I was grateful for). (2020) So it was the height of BLM and I felt a lot of pressure to be making music that meant something and captured nuances of the Black experience.

I was restricting myself and it made writing quite arduous. It finally clicked in my head that if I found a name that embodied that, I wouldn’t feel as though I had to write about it all the time.

So as I was learning (hopefully like everyone else) from the folks who were bringing black stories that had been buried to the forefront of social media, I found the story of Claudette Colvin and it spoke to me (I implore people to look her up because i don’t think a blurb is going to do her story justice). I love the idea of having an association with someone so unthinkingly fearless, without hesitation, doing something so bold and kind of reckless, without regard for safety. I took her first name because last names are often relics of enslavement and I wanted to be able to honour her… and my first name is because I grew up in the Forest.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I have no idea haha. Like my nanna is 95 and I don’t know what kind of music she listened to (she grew up in Georgia). I guess I would describe it as…its introspective…its pop R&B. It’s got drums…there’s bass…sometimes I’m singing…sometimes I’m rapping and sometimes I swear. I apologise.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My debut single ’Creaming Soda’ is about the internal pressures and expectations I had for myself as I entered the music industry straight out of high school. I wrote it a long time ago now, but the sentiment has never really left me. I feel a great weight and responsibility when it comes to song writing, but all that pressure is internal and the reality is nothing matters too much. I strive to feel both.

My latest single ‘Gone Without A Trace’ was written on Warrang country (Sydney), by myself last year. Then while I was in LA I got the chance to work with Chris Hartz again to finish it off. I wrote it after a relationship ended when I was heartbroken. Having so long to reflect on the song was interesting and I think that helped shape it into what you hear now. We got to focus on how it left us feeling, and the nuances of the experience.

What do you love about your hometown?

Trees. Pretty much just the trees. And my neighbour, Fleur.

Career highlight so far?

I can perceive the growth I’ve made as an artist as far as writing. It’s been challenging and fun to be forced to learn new things.

Fave non-music hobby?

Its a three-way tie – I fucking love skating, I really enjoy reading because its good quiet time and then I watch a lot of tv and I love that because it’s a brain off activity.

What’s on your dream rider?

I dunno, I was pretty happy with coconut water the other day.

(Thinks for a while)

A green kind of soft, lowkey velvety weighted blanket, the highest grade of manuka honey and oranges.

Dream music collaboration?

I would really love to do a song with slowthai or Andre 3000. Oh also, Solange and Blood Orange. Any of those would be outrageous.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Probably in a different country and touring (but on my time).

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I’ve never done karaoke, but if I did it would either be Prince’s ‘It’s Gonna Be Lonely’ or Roberta Flack’s ‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To care about what you’re doing but also to not care too much. Don’t get caught up in yourself, “success” or image. Don’t take yourself too seriously.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Bees. They’re the best. People shouldn’t be afraid of bees! And vegan chilli cheese fries too. Shout out Sugar Taco in LA.

