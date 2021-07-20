Content Warning: This article about former EXO member Kris Wu discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Former member of K-pop group EXO Kris Wu has been dropped from several endorsement deals over sexual misconduct allegations.

Wu, who left the group in 2014 to pursue a solo career in China, has been accused of date rape by a 19-year-old student.

In an interview with the Chinese news outlet NetEase, Du Meizhu accused Wu of date-raping her when she was 17 years old.

On top of that, she also alleged that Wu had sex with at least seven other girls under the age of 18, claiming that he seduced them with alcohol.

The alleged victims include two girls “who are still minors who don’t want their lives to be disturbed but wish to see him punished,” Du said.

“My life has definitely been ruined,” Du added in a Weibo post.

“Although I have only ever slept with Wu, the public has long thought that I’m damaged goods.”

As reported by The Guardian, Wu took to social media to strenuously deny the allegations following their publication.

“I only met Miss Du once at a friend’s gathering, I didn’t ply her with alcohol … I have never ‘coerced women into sex’ or engaged in ‘date rape’,” he said.

According to The Guardian, Wu’s studio is said to have begun legal action against Du.

As a result of the claims, domestic skincare brand Kans, music streaming platform Yunting, and household detergent maker Libai have all announced that they will sever professional ties with Wu.

Meanwhile, Du, who has said she wants justice for other alleged victims, has given Wu an ultimatum to apologise publicly and to quit the Chinese entertainment industry within 24 hours.

