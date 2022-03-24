Liam Gallagher has taken it upon himself to debunk the assumption that rock stars live a wild life after being called one of the “last remaining rock stars” by Dave Grohl.

After Grohl listed Gallagher as one of the “last remaining rock stars” a fan asked the former Oasis member how he felt about the compliment.

“He’s correct the rest of them are useless [sic],” Gallagher replied to the tweet.

LG, how does it feel to be named one of the “last remaining rock stars” by David Grohl? — Robert Lewis (@Robert_H_Lewis) March 4, 2022

Gallagher was further pressed on his comment during an appearance on Loudwire Nights. While addressing the question the 49-year-old took an unexpected swipe at U2.

“I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they’re rock stars are not, they… just live a very boring fucking life, and I think rock ‘n’ roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean?” He told the publication.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It’s like U2, they pass themselves as a rock ‘n’ roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I’ve never seen fucking Bono, I mean I’ve never seen any of them do anything remotely rock ‘n’ roll.”

Gallagher went on to say that he thinks becoming a successful rockstar takes more than just talent.

“Without a doubt, I think attitude, a lot of people will go, ‘Oh it’s all about music.’ But I disagree, I don’t think it’s all about music. Obviously, you’ve got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way. But, people just think that rock ‘n’ roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I’d rather be that than fucking some politically correct fucking idiot.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.