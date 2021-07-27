Joey Jordison, founding Slipknot drummer and co-writer of many of their most beloved songs, died on Monday at the age of 46.

As Rolling Stone report, the cause of death has not been confirmed but a representative for his family said that he died peacefully in his sleep.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” reads a statement from Jordison’s family. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Joey Jordison formed Slipknot in 1995 alongside percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray in Des Moines, Iowa. The band cut their teeth playing together as the Pale Ones and later Meld when Jordison suggested they change their name to Slipknot.

Slipknot made its debut in December 1995. The band self-released its first recording, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat on Halloween in 1996. Several months later, Corey Taylor replaced Anders Colsefni on vocals.

Slipknot pummeled its way into the mainstream with the release of its 1999 eponymous debut record, which peaked at No.51 on the Billboard 200 and would go on to earn double-platinum certification. Jordison would go on to perform on Slipknot’s 2001 follow-up, Iowa, 2004’s Vol. 3 (The Subliminal Verses), and 2018’s All Hope Is Gone — his last record with the band.

In 2013, it was announced that Jordison would be “parting ways” with the band after nearly two decades together. At the time, Jordison cited “personal reasons” for his leaving.

In subsequent interviews, Jordison revealed that he was fired. “No band meeting? None. Anything from management? No, nothing,” Jordison noted in a 2016 interview with Metal Hammer. “All I got was a stupid fucking email saying I was out of the band that I busted my ass my whole life to fucking create.”

During a speech at the 2016 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, Jordison revealed that his departure from the band coincided with a diagnosis of the neurological disease transverse myelitis.

“I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis, I lost my legs,” he said via NME. “I couldn’t play anymore.

“It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym and I got myself back in fucking therapy, to fucking beat this shit.”

In addition to his work with Slipknot, Jordison played guitar in the band Murderdolls and drums in Scar the Martyr, and his newly-minted band, Sinnsaenum.

Check out ‘Wait And Bleed’ by Slipknot

This story is developing…