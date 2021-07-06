Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed just how high tensions were between Slipknot members during the recording sessions for their Iowa, saying that the group “hated each other”.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in a new interview about the making of the second studio album by Slipknot, Crown reflected on the tense moments, saying: “When we did Iowa, we hated each other.”

He added: “We hated the world. The world hated us.”

Clown went on to explain that following the major success of the band’s 1999 debut album, the process of creating Iowa felt like “a backlash for our dream”.

“We spent 18 months on that first cycle doing all these interviews, agents, managers…it was all performance,” he said.

“By the time we got to the second album, people needed to be curbed and understand their place and that their opinion didn’t matter as much as they thought it did. Just because we were the first platinum band on Roadrunner doesn’t give everyone the ability to start advising.

“When we were home to take a breath, it was clear that [the second album] was gonna be disturbing and force-fed to the world.”

Meanwhile, Clown previously revealed in a previous interview that Slipknot are still working on their forthcoming album, which will serve as the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Speaking with Minneapolis radio station 93X, Clown heaped praise upon the metal group’s new tunes, saying: “I believe that this album is… It’s God music, man.

“It’s the centre of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.”

Speaking of the group’s songwriting process, the rocker explained: “We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting.

“Songwriting isn’t always just giving our fans ‘Psychosocial’s and ‘Surfacing’s — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it’s so in us.

“It’s what we don’t know and what we don’t know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference,” he added.

Crahan added that the album will “hopefully” be released this year, saying: “But we still have a lot of time to complete this.

“We’re hoping to be done by the end of July.”

Check out ‘Iowa’ by Slipknot: