Hank Von Helvete, the former singer of Norwegian group Turbonegro, has died aged 49.

The family of the Turbonegro frontman Hank – real name Hans Erik Dyvik Husby – confirmed his death in the Norwegian newspaper Tvedestrandsposten, though further details surrounding his death have not yet been released.

Following the news, Hank’s Turbonegro bandmates took to their official social media pages to pay tribute to the late rocker, who fronted the band for 17 years.

“It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik ‘Hertis’ Dyvik Husby has passed away.

“We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009.

“As a charismatic frontman who equally channelled humour and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big-hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro — the music, the characters, our whole universe.

“Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock ‘n’ roll community.

“Actor, romantic and entertainer — through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention.

“Our thoughts and hearts go to his family.

“Rest In Peace”.

Turbonegro was formed in the late 1980s in Nesodden, Norway, before breaking up in 1998. Hank went on to record several solo projects, and recently appeared on Behemoth frontman Nergal’s latest Me And That Man album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit. Vol.2, on the song Black Hearse Cadillac.

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

See Turbonegro pay tribute to Hank below: