Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert is now facing life in prison after his charges were upgraded to attempted first-degree murder.

After intentionally driving his car into the father of Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates, which caused “severe physical trauma.” Ebert was first charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

As per Rolling Stone, however, this has now been upgraded to first-degree attempted murder, following a decision by a Montgomery Country grand jury.

If Ebert is convicted on this amended charge, he faces life in prison. In comparison, the previous second-degree charge carried a maximum 30-year sentence. He is also facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Ebert’s next court date is set for May 8th. He has previously claimed he’s innocent, telling a district court commissioner, “This is pure self-defence.”

His former band previously addressed the incident in a statement.

“Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behaviour affecting himself, the band, and the community,” they said in the statement. “After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.

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The band’s statement continued: “In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. … We have no language left for Brady.”

Turnstile also slightly addressed the incident during their Coachella set last month.

They played a video of Brendan’s father Bill on the big screen. The video seemed to be filmed before the attack, with Bill thanking fans for their support of Turnstile.

“I’m Bill Yates, I’m the proud father of Brendan. They’re all sons of mine,” he said in the video.

“They’ve been practicing in the house for 13 years. Just recently they vacated the basement. Finally, after a dozen years, the larger the venue the better. They just enjoy the energy.

“All the fans out there: we love you, and Turnstile loves you. Enjoy the ride.”