Turnstile slightly addressed the alleged attempted murder of their singer’s father during their Coachella set.

The band’s former guitarist Brady Ebert was recently charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The charges stemmed from an incident where Ebert allegedly ran over his 78-year-old neighbour with his vehicle following an argument, and it was later confirmed that the victim was the father of Turnstile’s frontman, Brendan Yates.

Playing Coachella on Friday, Turnstile played a video of Brendan’s father Bill on the big screen. The video seemed to be filmed before the attack, with Bill thanking fans for their support of Turnstile.

“I’m Bill Yates, I’m the proud father of Brendan. They’re all sons of mine,” he said in the video.

“They’ve been practicing in the house for 13 years. Just recently they vacated the basement. Finally, after a dozen years, the larger the venue the better. They just enjoy the energy.

“All the fans out there: we love you, and Turnstile loves you. Enjoy the ride.”

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Turnstile then performed their Coachella set without referencing the attack.

Turnstile kicked off their 2026 Coachella set with a pre-recorded message from frontman Brendan Yates’ father, William “Bill” Yates, who expressed love for the fans and pride in the band’s growth, following an alleged attempt on his life by former guitarist Brady Ebert. pic.twitter.com/OGpWf370Pz — Adib Hidayat (@AdibHidayat) April 11, 2026

Turnstile previously addressed the attack in a statement.

“Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behaviour affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence,” the statement read.

“In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further.

“This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery.

“We have no language left for Brady.

“Please respect our privacy in this time.”

Turnstile recently wrapped up a massive Australian tour at the start of the year, which saw them play some of their biggest local shows to date.