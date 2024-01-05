A former founding member of experimental rock band Mr. Bungle has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend.

Theo Lengyel was arrested after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, according to a statement from California’s Capitola Police Department.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann was last seen on December 3rd in Santa Cruz County, and became the subject of a missing person inquiry the following week.

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” police said.

Lengyel was arrested on Tuesday after human remains were discovered in a wooded area of Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley, the statement said. DNA confirmation is still pending, but police believe it to be Herrmann.

Lengyel has been held without bail on one count of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on January 16th.

Mr. Bungle was formed in 1985 by high school friends Trey Spruance (guitar), Mike Patton (vocalist) – who went on to find fame with Faith No More – and Trevor Dunn (bass).

Lengyel left the band in 1996 after playing saxophone, clarinet and keyboards on several recordings, including the band’s self-titled 1991 debut album and 1995 release Disco Volante.

Lengyel did not join the band for any reunion shows from 2020 onwards.

In 2005, Dunn said Lengyel left the band on bad terms, local news outlet SF Gate reported.

“We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn’t growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do. He got pissed off and I haven’t heard from him since,” Dunn wrote in a Q&A with fans.

The remaining members of Mr. Bungle are set to tour Australia for the first time in 24 years this March, teaming up with Melvins for The Raging Wrath Of Australia & New Zealand tour.