Francis of Delirium released The Funhouse last week, completing a trilogy of well-received EPs in style.

The project of 20-year-old Luxembourg-based Jana Bahrich, everything about the Francis of Delirium sound disputes her limitations of age and origin: Bahrich has an intense arsenal of pounding arena-sized guitar riffs ready to unload at any moment, matched by a vulnerable and thoughtful lyrical style of a much more seasoned songwriter.

The four tracks on The Funhouse take the listener back to the angsty grunge of the early 90s while maintaining a degree of modern alt-pop; it’s a balancing act that Bahrich’s contemporaries like Goat Girl also pull off well. The rhythm is fiercely muscular throughout, Bahrich striking that mixture of quiet-meets-loud intensity with her moody vocals.

“The EP was largely a way for me to process and adapt to the chaos that continued to be more and more present in our everyday life,” Bahrich says. “As I was writing the EP, it felt like every moment got weirder along with my headspace. I was inspired to mimic that mayhem by using heavier guitars and darker tones, leaning into drum sounds that were massive and bombastic, drawing from bands like Slint and The Smashing Pumpkins.”

After finishing off that trilogy of EPs with The Funhouse, the next logical step for Francis of Delirium is a full-length album. Judging by the wealth of material on these previous releases, though, that shouldn’t be a difficult extension for them to make.

To celebrate the release of the new EP, we caught up with Bahrich as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Francis of Delirium’s The Funhouse is out now via Dalliance Recordings.

How did your artist name come about?