My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero has opened up about his 2021 accident, saying he feared he would never be able to play guitar again.

My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero has opened up about his 2021 accident in a new statement, saying that in the days spent recuperating, he feared he would never be able to play the guitar again.

In a statement uploaded to his Instagram, Iero went into detail about his injuries and recovery.

“Six months ago I had my second surgery to remove a spanning plate and 8 screws from my right wrist after falling from a ladder and breaking it in 10 places.” he said referring to the accident. In August 2021, Iero fell off a ladder and injured both of his wrists – breaking one and spraining the other.

“If I’m being honest, between this new injury and the tear in my shoulder from my Australian accident–” where Iero and The Patience were disembarking their gear from a van when a bus collided with their vehicle, nearly claiming his life, “–I truly didn’t know if i would ever be able to play guitar again…but i never let those words come out of my mouth.” he said.

Iero, however, noted that he kept his chin up throughout the ordeal. He also announced that he’s got a new full-length album coming out in the next few months – the endeavour is reportedly separate from his activities with My Chemical Romance.

“Since that surgery I have recorded a new [My Chemical Romance] song, a full length with a new band that will probably be announced in the next few months, and played sold out stadiums with some of my best friends in the entire world.” he said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Nothing worth doing is easy, but anything is possible. Thank you for my dreams come true. Keep the faith, sometimes it’s all we got.” he concluded in his statement.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Frank Iero’s full statement: