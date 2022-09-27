Frank Ocean has completely cleared his Instagram account, and of course it’s sent fans into an immediate frenzy.

The singer’s account was emptied earlier today, leaving behind just his profile picture. In 2022, deleting one’s social media account is newsworthy, often meaning an artist has something in the works.

Does this mean that Ocean is about to release new music? Is a new album finally incoming? That’s what a lot of fans on Twitter are already speculating is coming.

“Frank Ocean please I’m beggin u, I need this I need you,” begged someone. “I hope Frank Ocean is indeed dropping new music soon. He is missed,” wrote someone else.

Frank Ocean just cleared his IG profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ja1r7Apq76 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 26, 2022

Any new album would be Ocean’s first since 20176’s acclaimed Blonde, which topped charts around the world, including the U.S. Billboard 200 and ARIA Albums Chart. Incredibly, Blonde remains on the Billboard 200 six years later, albeit at number 109. At the end of 2016, Blonde was named on many critics’ lists of the year’s best albums, including by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and The Guardian.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fans have been touting new material from Ocean ever since he was confirmed to be headlining Coachella in 2023. He was originally set to headline the 2020 edition until it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Alternatively, perhaps Ocean’s mysterious social media activity means more sex toys are on the way. It emerged last month that the singer was now selling an 18-carat gold cock-ring as part of his luxury jewellery brand Homer.

Known as the XXXL H-Bone Ring, the toy is made of 18-carat yellow gold sporting princess-cut diamonds polished and layered to represent “a pixelated bone or an H-motif.” If the description doesn’t give you pause, the cost certainly will – sporting this gold and diamond laden accessory is going to set you back an astounding $25,570 USD ($36,580 AUD).

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

frank ocean please

im beggin u, i need this

i need you — shen (@spiiriit_) September 26, 2022

Everyone after frank ocean cleared his IG page pic.twitter.com/3HzOpg6Jfi — SONDER (@Denzil___Taylor) September 26, 2022